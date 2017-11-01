Overturned tractor-trailer on I-20 in Aiken County - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Overturned tractor-trailer on I-20 in Aiken County

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol are responding to reports of an overturned tractor-trailer near Exit 1 on I-20 in Aiken County.

