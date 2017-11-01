Augusta woman killed in Aiken County I-20 crash

The Aiken County Coroner's Office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that claimed the life of an Augusta woman.

Just before 10 a.m. Wednesday, twenty-eight-year-old Brittney A. Brown was traveling West on I-20 in between mile markers 11 and 12 when, for unknown reasons, her 1998 Ford Explorer left the road and struck a road guard. Brown over-corrected, causing the vehicle to overturn. She was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Brown was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple body trauma. Toxicology tests are pending.

