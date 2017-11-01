Edgefield County announces 2017 Teacher of the Year

Edgefield County announces their Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year. The recipient is...More >>
Public Vet, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, is holding two low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats and small dogs (up to 20 pounds). Cartersville Clinic Date: November 3, 2017 Locations: Cartersville, GA.More >>
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirms a house fire in Warrenville. The call came in about 10:28 a.m. Fire crews responded to...More >>
It is always tempting to scarf down as much candy as possible after Halloween, though making it last as long as possible is the healthiest option. The World Health Organization says kids' daily calorie intake from sugar should only make up about 10 percent of their total calories.More >>
Edgefield County announces their Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year. The recipient is...More >>
When HELP Can’t Wait (WHCW) is having a Yard Sale on Saturday, November 11th. All proceeds will benefit WHCW's mission to help needy seniors in area nursing homes. WHCW, a nonprofit, is overstocked with quality donations to our Classy Closet Thrift Store. The Classy Closet provides revenue to supply current needs for the comfort and convenience of elderly, and often forgotten, nursing home residents. They have items like: household goods, small appliances, déc...More >>
The issue of the age of public school buses across the Palmetto State once again resurfaced on Monday following the governor’s decision to veto millions in new funding.More >>
Students in South Georgia are learning how to build professional relationships within the community, one handshake at a time.More >>
The Columbia County Fair Scholarship Pageant are now accepting applications for 2016. Applicants must be residents of the CSRA, single young ladies 17-23 years old and must have turned 17 by Dec. 31, 2016.More >>
The Savannah College of Art and Design has postponed the start of the Fall 2017 quarter due to the unpredictability of Major Hurricane Irma’s path.More >>
Georgia Southern University students move onto campus later this week to start a new school year, but faculty and staff met Wednesday morning to formally kick off the academic year.More >>
The State Grand Jury has indicted a University of South Carolina employee on charges that he used his office for financial gain.More >>
Lt. Gen. John W. Rosa has announced that he will be retiring as the president of The Citadel in 2018.More >>
