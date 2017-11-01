Edgefield County announces 2017 Teacher of the Year

Edgefield County announces their Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year.

The recipient is Tyra B. Miller, a teacher at Johnston Elementary School in Edgefield, SC. She has been teaching for 14 years and has been at Johnston Elementary for the last two years. She says,

“Although I always dreamed of being a teacher, teaching is a second career for me. After the birth of my son, I realized I wanted more than ever to make a difference in the world. I want my life to matter and what better way is there to make a difference than having a positive impact on the children we encounter? I decided that if I could encourage, support and inspire children to believe in themselves and pursue their dreams then I will have served a noble purpose”, Ms. Miller writes. She goes on to state, “The rewards for me come when a child develops a passion and excitement for learning. My rewards are graduation invitations, text message updates, phone calls, visits, etc. from former students sharing their lives with me and showing me, I made a difference. My reward is having former students show up at my son’s high school baseball game to support and cheer him on the way I once did them. My rewards from teaching are priceless and endless.”

Herlong Ford of Edgefield is a supporter of the Teacher of the Year and awarded Miller with a 2017 Ford Fusion for the remainder of the school year. The Herlong Family says,

“Awarding a vehicle to the Edgefield County Teacher of the Year is an honor and a partnership we proudly want to continue. Our teachers are one of our most valuable assets who shape our children to become the leaders of tomorrow”. “We appreciate each and every educator in the CSRA”.

Herlong Ford hosted the official transfer of keys for the vehicle Nov. 1st.

