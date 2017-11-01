Best Buy offering a Black Friday preview

On Wednesday November 8th Best Buy will be providing a sneak peek of select deals available at Best Buy on Black Friday. FOX 54's News Now morning reporter Alissa Holmes will be live that morning to show you what to expect.

In the meantime, here are some Black Friday survival tips via Best Buy:

Download store apps: With tools like the Best Buy online gift guide and other store apps, you can create a holiday wish list on your smart phone to share ahead of time with family and friends – and keep with you as you shop in-store and online.

Read the fine print of doorbuster ads: Big doorbuster items have limited quantities, so get in line early. Black Friday ads should indicate the minimum quantity guaranteed to be in stock. The best retailers to shop are those who pass out tickets, so people are confident they’ll get what they came for once the doors open.

Plot your shopping route ahead of time: Most retailers now post their Black Friday ads online early so you can browse doorbusters from the comfort of home and finalize your online and in-store shopping list.

Bring company: Wrangle a friend or make friends in line to allow for breaks while waiting. This will help when negotiating line-holding strategies in the event that nature calls.

Be polite: Remember that being nice to your neighbors makes the wait more pleasant. Coordinate food, bathroom, and coffee runs with your line mates. Give them a heads up for the number of people you may be holding spots in line, and stay calm when the doors open.

