Public Vet hosts Augusta low-cost spay/neuter clinic

Public Vet, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, is holding two low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats and small dogs (up to 20 pounds).

Cartersville Clinic

Date: November 3, 2017

Locations: Cartersville, GA. Exact location shared with clients when they register.

Time: Drop off animals at 8:00 am pick up time announced at clinic

Sign up: Call 707-599-1553

Augusta Clinic

Date: November 5, 2017

Locations: Augusta, GA. Exact location shared with clients when they register.

Time: Drop off animals at 8:00 am pick up time announced at clinic

Sign up: Call 707-599-1553

Financial aid is available thanks to a generous grant from the Petco Foundation.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.