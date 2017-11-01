Public Vet hosts Augusta low-cost spay/neuter clinic - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Public Vet hosts Augusta low-cost spay/neuter clinic

Source: WFXG file image Source: WFXG file image
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Public Vet, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, is holding two low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats and small dogs (up to 20 pounds).

Cartersville Clinic

Date: November 3, 2017

Locations: Cartersville, GA. Exact location shared with clients when they register.

Time: Drop off animals at 8:00 am pick up time announced at clinic

Sign up: Call 707-599-1553

Augusta Clinic

Date: November 5, 2017

Locations: Augusta, GA. Exact location shared with clients when they register.

Time: Drop off animals at 8:00 am pick up time announced at clinic

Sign up: Call 707-599-1553

Financial aid is available thanks to a generous grant from the Petco Foundation. 

