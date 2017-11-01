Shoplifting suspect wanted by Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office

The man you see on your screen is wanted for stealing $1700 worth of items from the Walmart in Evans. The merchandise includes deer stands, game cameras, spray paint, gun accessories, clothing, and several other items.

The white male arrived at that Walmart on October 27th in a dark Ford Bronco.

Please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office if you have any information that will assist in the investigation.

