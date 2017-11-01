Shoplifting suspect wanted by Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Shoplifting suspect wanted by Columbia Co. Sheriff's Office

By Destiny Chance, Morning Anchor
White male suspect arrives at Walmart and takes $1700 worth of items. Photo Credit: CCSO
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

The man you see on your screen is wanted for stealing $1700 worth of items from the Walmart in Evans. The merchandise includes deer stands, game cameras, spray paint, gun accessories, clothing, and several other items.

The white male arrived at that Walmart on October 27th in a dark Ford Bronco.

Please contact the Columbia County Sheriff's Office if you have any information that will assist in the investigation.

