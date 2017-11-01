Greubel's MMA promotes self defense for bullying prevention mont - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Greubel's MMA promotes self defense for bullying prevention month

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The end of bullying prevention month just wrapped up but the fight against bullying continues. And different methods of  self defense are just one way that help kids stand up to bullies. Most people think of self defense as fighting or hitting back but a major part of it doesn't involve either .Self defense is about being aware of your surroundings and and carrying yourself with confidence.

Greubel's offers a martial arts class for kids that requires the children to learn self discipline. The child must agree to improve by at least one percent every day. 

Parents must work with kids to meet requirements each week in order to receive a white belt. 

In regards to bullying, 1 out 9 kids have reported bullying.

