University Hospital receives eighth consecutive ‘A’ rating from Leapfrog

University Hospital is the only health care provider in the Augusta area rated “A” in the Fall 2017 Hospital Safety Score, which rates how well hospitals protect patients from errors, injuries and infections. This is the eighth consecutive rating period that University has received this grade. All other area hospitals were rated “C” or “D.”

The Hospital Safety Score is compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading experts on patient safety and is administered by The Leapfrog Group (Leapfrog), an independent industry watchdog. The first and only hospital safety rating to be peer-reviewed in the Journal of Patient Safety, the Score is free to the public and designed to give consumers information they can use to protect themselves and their families when facing a hospital stay.

This eighth consecutive “A” grade is an important part of University Health Care System’s mission to “improve the health of those we serve,” said UHCS President/CEO Jim Davis.

“Providing safe, top-quality care is our number one priority,” Mr. Davis said, “University Hospital continues to lead the region, while continually looking for ways to improve. I could not be more proud of our committed team of physicians and staff.”

Developed under the guidance of Leapfrog’s Blue Ribbon Expert Panel, the Hospital Safety Score uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to produce a single “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” score representing a hospital’s overall capacity to keep patients safe from preventable harm. The Hospital Safety Score is fully transparent, with a full analysis of the data and methodology used in determining grades available online. To see how University Hospital’s score compares locally and nationally, and to access consumer-friendly tips for patients and their loved ones, visit the newly updated Hospital Safety

Score website at www.hospitalsafetyscore.org .

