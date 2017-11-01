Keeping that mountain of candy in good taste

It is always tempting to scarf down as much candy as possible after Halloween, though making it last as long as possible is the healthiest option.

The World Health Organization says kids' daily calorie intake from sugar should only make up about 10 percent of their total calories.

So, before they gobble it all down, setting some guidelines is a safe plan of action.

First, only parents know what kind of goodies their kids can tolerate.

If they have allergies, filter through that candy and get the offending treats out of there.

Also, it is better to be safe than sorry. If you are not comfortable with how the wrapping looks or a particular brand, then toss it.

Tampering is rare, but the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says you can never be too careful.

"It's been a while since we've had anybody mess with candy or do something to the candy," said Capt. Allan Rollins. "But it's something you always have to be cautious of."

And if you want to prevent your kids from looking like Augustus Gloop, then keeping the candy in a central location is a good idea.

That will make its consumption, ultimately, easier to manage.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.