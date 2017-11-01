Keeping that mountain of candy in good taste - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Keeping that mountain of candy in good taste

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Exhibiting a bit of responsibility will make every treat a little more savory; WFXG. Exhibiting a bit of responsibility will make every treat a little more savory; WFXG.
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

It is always tempting to scarf down as much candy as possible after Halloween, though making it last as long as possible is the healthiest option.

The World Health Organization says kids' daily calorie intake from sugar should only make up about 10 percent of their total calories.
So, before they gobble it all down, setting some guidelines is a safe plan of action.

First, only parents know what kind of goodies their kids can tolerate.
If they have allergies, filter through that candy and get the offending treats out of there.

Also, it is better to be safe than sorry. If you are not comfortable with how the wrapping looks or a particular brand, then toss it.
Tampering is rare, but the Richmond County Sheriff's Office says you can never be too careful.

"It's been a while since we've had anybody mess with candy or do something to the candy," said Capt. Allan Rollins. "But it's something you always have to be cautious of."

And if you want to prevent your kids from looking like Augustus Gloop, then keeping the candy in a central location is a good idea.
That will make its consumption, ultimately, easier to manage.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Edgefield County announces 2017 Teacher of the Year

    Edgefield County announces 2017 Teacher of the Year

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:59 AM EDT2017-11-01 15:59:31 GMT
    2017 Teacher of the Year vehicle award recipient, Tyra B. Miller2017 Teacher of the Year vehicle award recipient, Tyra B. Miller

    Edgefield County announces their Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year. The recipient is...

    More >>

    Edgefield County announces their Teacher of the Year for the 2017-2018 school year. The recipient is...

    More >>

  • Public Vet hosts Augusta low-cost spay/neuter clinic

    Public Vet hosts Augusta low-cost spay/neuter clinic

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:30 AM EDT2017-11-01 15:30:49 GMT
    Source: WFXG file imageSource: WFXG file image

    Public Vet, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, is holding two low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats and small dogs (up to 20 pounds). Cartersville Clinic Date: November 3, 2017 Locations: Cartersville, GA.

    More >>

    Public Vet, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, is holding two low-cost spay/neuter clinics for cats and small dogs (up to 20 pounds). Cartersville Clinic Date: November 3, 2017 Locations: Cartersville, GA.

    More >>

  • BREAKING NEWS: House fire in Warrenville

    BREAKING NEWS: House fire in Warrenville

    Wednesday, November 1 2017 11:16 AM EDT2017-11-01 15:16:28 GMT
    Fire in Warrenville under control; Source: WFXGFire in Warrenville under control; Source: WFXG

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirms a house fire in Warrenville. The call came in about 10:28 a.m. Fire crews responded to...

    More >>

    The Aiken County Sheriff's Office confirms a house fire in Warrenville. The call came in about 10:28 a.m. Fire crews responded to...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly