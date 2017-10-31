Commissioner wants to reduce penalties for anyone caught with Marijuana

One Richmond County Commissioner wants to reduce the penalty for anyone caught with less than an ounce of Marijuana.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy requested to put it on Tuesday's agenda and he says with Atlanta recently passing the ordinance, he wants to see Augusta do the same. He says it would reduce penalties from $1000 and 6 months in jail to just $75 and no jail time if caught with less than an ounce. Commissioner Fennoy says after Tuesday, he feels he has strong support from his fellow commissioners.

"I feel like I have the support of my colleagues especially if I can get the support from the sheriff's department and the support of the judges," says Commissioner Fennoy.

The next step is the City would reach out to judges and the sheriff's office and get their input. If it is positive, then the full Commission will vote on it.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.