Commissioner wants to reduce penalties for anyone caught with Ma - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Commissioner wants to reduce penalties for anyone caught with Marijuana

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
Connect
Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG) Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

One Richmond County Commissioner wants to reduce the penalty for anyone caught with less than an ounce of Marijuana.

Commissioner Bill Fennoy requested to put it on Tuesday's agenda and he says with Atlanta recently passing the ordinance, he wants to see Augusta do the same. He says it would reduce penalties from $1000 and 6 months in jail to just $75 and no jail time if caught with less than an ounce. Commissioner Fennoy says after Tuesday, he feels he has strong support from his fellow commissioners.

"I feel like I have the support of my colleagues especially if I can get the support from the sheriff's department and the support of the judges," says Commissioner Fennoy.

The next step is the City would reach out to judges and the sheriff's office and get their input. If it is positive, then the full Commission will vote on it.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Commissioner wants to reduce penalties for anyone caught with Marijuana

    Commissioner wants to reduce penalties for anyone caught with Marijuana

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:02:37 GMT
    Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)
    One Richmond County Commissioner wants to reduce the penalty for anyone caught with less than an ounce of Marijuana. Commissioner Bill Fennoy requested to put it on Tuesday's agenda and he says with Atlanta recently passing the ordinance, he wants to see Augusta do the same. He says it would reduce penalties from $1000 and 6 months in jail to just $75 and no jail time if caught with less than an ounce. Commissioner Fennoy says after Tuesday, he feels he has strong support from h...More >>
    One Richmond County Commissioner wants to reduce the penalty for anyone caught with less than an ounce of Marijuana. Commissioner Bill Fennoy requested to put it on Tuesday's agenda and he says with Atlanta recently passing the ordinance, he wants to see Augusta do the same. He says it would reduce penalties from $1000 and 6 months in jail to just $75 and no jail time if caught with less than an ounce. Commissioner Fennoy says after Tuesday, he feels he has strong support from h...More >>

  • New traffic light in Martinez

    New traffic light in Martinez

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:35:46 GMT
    New traffic light in Martinez (WFXG)New traffic light in Martinez (WFXG)

    Progress is being made on the River Watch Parkway Expansion. You may have noticed a new signal light on the intersection of River Watch Parkway and McCormick Road. There is still more left to be done on this project.

    More >>

    Progress is being made on the River Watch Parkway Expansion. You may have noticed a new signal light on the intersection of River Watch Parkway and McCormick Road. There is still more left to be done on this project.

    More >>

  • Gas leaks in Columbia County

    Gas leaks in Columbia County

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:28:41 GMT
    Gas leaks in Columbia County (wfxg)Gas leaks in Columbia County (wfxg)

    A portion of Washington Road was shut down because of a gas leak earlier due to construction workers mistakenly cutting the line. Which caused traffic delays and even shut down Pizza Joint for a portion of the day.  

    More >>

    A portion of Washington Road was shut down because of a gas leak earlier due to construction workers mistakenly cutting the line. Which caused traffic delays and even shut down Pizza Joint for a portion of the day.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly