New traffic light in Martinez

Progress is being made on the River Watch Parkway Expansion. You may have noticed a new signal light on the intersection of River Watch Parkway and McCormick Road.

There is still more left to be done on this project. As of now contractors continue to placing asphalt on River Watch Parkway and will then move to Old Evans Road and Blue Ridge. The new signal light is really needed for what is to come ahead.

"It definitely increases safety in this area particularly when traffic is actually using all of the lanes. Right now, you still have traffic going in two lanes in both directions but when it is actually opened up and it is a major four lane highway, it is going to make it a lot more efficient and a lot safer for everybody having that signal there.", explains Kyle Collins with the Georgia Department of Transportation.



The River Watch Parkway project is expected to be complete by December 15.

