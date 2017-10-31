Columbia County Psychologist discusses prevalence of suicide among youth in the U.S.

Progress is being made on the River Watch Parkway Expansion. You may have noticed a new signal light on the intersection of River Watch Parkway and McCormick Road. There is still more left to be done on this project.More >>
A portion of Washington Road was shut down because of a gas leak earlier due to construction workers mistakenly cutting the line. Which caused traffic delays and even shut down Pizza Joint for a portion of the day.More >>
Although suicide prevention month has passed, being aware of this issue amongst youth is still very important. In May of this year, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that 18 children had committed suicide, and those numbers continue to rise.More >>
An Augusta Elementary School student was found in possession of a handgun Tuesday morning. Kaden Jacobs with the Richmond County School System says the student was showing off the 9mm handgun to their classmates.More >>
