Columbia County Psychologist discusses prevalence of suicide amo - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County Psychologist discusses prevalence of suicide among youth in the U.S.

By Princess Ruff, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Although suicide prevention month has passed, being aware of this issue amongst youth is still very important. In May of this year, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that 18 children had committed suicide, and those numbers continue to rise.

Dr. Deborah Williams, Columbia County School District Psychologist and Assistant Superintendent advises parents and teachers to be aware of those silent warning signs and take the best necessary steps as soon as possible. "Suicide is, you know, the second leading cause of death for youth, young people," says Dr. Deborah Williams.

According to a 2013 report, 17% of youth have seriously considered suicide and 8% have attempted. Dr. Williams says several factors could contribute to the thought of suicide crossing a child’s mind. “Sometimes we have to look at whether there’s been a history in the family of suicide. There could have a been a recent death of a loved one that may be affecting the student. Depression; some mental illnesses could also be a cause," says Dr. Williams.


Columbia County School District conducts an annual suicide prevention training so their faculty can be aware of some of the warning signs a student might show. “Particularly if students have change in terms of their academics or if they see that a student who was very outgoing somehow now is very sad or withdrawn, or just the demeanor of the student," says Dr. Williams.

She says the best way to handle the situation if signs are noticed, is to build relationships with students early on so that a child will feel comfortable revealing what they’re going through later. “We can always meet to discuss and see what’s going on. But just to have that relationship with the student and being able to talk with the students just to see and allow the students time to talk and to share. So just being aware and having that personal relationship with students. A lot of time students will. They will tell you, they will give you signs, they will say things to help us," says Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams also says the district offers support for teachers who have experienced addressing a suicide situation with a student by providing school counselors and social workers. Anyone experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts are encouraged to call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Commissioner wants to reduce penalties for anyone caught with Marijuana

    Commissioner wants to reduce penalties for anyone caught with Marijuana

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 7:02 PM EDT2017-10-31 23:02:37 GMT
    Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)Augusta Commission Sign (WFXG)
    One Richmond County Commissioner wants to reduce the penalty for anyone caught with less than an ounce of Marijuana. Commissioner Bill Fennoy requested to put it on Tuesday's agenda and he says with Atlanta recently passing the ordinance, he wants to see Augusta do the same. He says it would reduce penalties from $1000 and 6 months in jail to just $75 and no jail time if caught with less than an ounce. Commissioner Fennoy says after Tuesday, he feels he has strong support from h...More >>
    One Richmond County Commissioner wants to reduce the penalty for anyone caught with less than an ounce of Marijuana. Commissioner Bill Fennoy requested to put it on Tuesday's agenda and he says with Atlanta recently passing the ordinance, he wants to see Augusta do the same. He says it would reduce penalties from $1000 and 6 months in jail to just $75 and no jail time if caught with less than an ounce. Commissioner Fennoy says after Tuesday, he feels he has strong support from h...More >>

  • New traffic light in Martinez

    New traffic light in Martinez

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:35 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:35:46 GMT
    New traffic light in Martinez (WFXG)New traffic light in Martinez (WFXG)

    Progress is being made on the River Watch Parkway Expansion. You may have noticed a new signal light on the intersection of River Watch Parkway and McCormick Road. There is still more left to be done on this project.

    More >>

    Progress is being made on the River Watch Parkway Expansion. You may have noticed a new signal light on the intersection of River Watch Parkway and McCormick Road. There is still more left to be done on this project.

    More >>

  • Gas leaks in Columbia County

    Gas leaks in Columbia County

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 6:28 PM EDT2017-10-31 22:28:41 GMT
    Gas leaks in Columbia County (wfxg)Gas leaks in Columbia County (wfxg)

    A portion of Washington Road was shut down because of a gas leak earlier due to construction workers mistakenly cutting the line. Which caused traffic delays and even shut down Pizza Joint for a portion of the day.  

    More >>

    A portion of Washington Road was shut down because of a gas leak earlier due to construction workers mistakenly cutting the line. Which caused traffic delays and even shut down Pizza Joint for a portion of the day.  

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly