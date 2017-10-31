Columbia County Psychologist discusses prevalence of suicide among youth in the U.S.

Although suicide prevention month has passed, being aware of this issue amongst youth is still very important. In May of this year, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation reported that 18 children had committed suicide, and those numbers continue to rise.

Dr. Deborah Williams, Columbia County School District Psychologist and Assistant Superintendent advises parents and teachers to be aware of those silent warning signs and take the best necessary steps as soon as possible. "Suicide is, you know, the second leading cause of death for youth, young people," says Dr. Deborah Williams.

According to a 2013 report, 17% of youth have seriously considered suicide and 8% have attempted. Dr. Williams says several factors could contribute to the thought of suicide crossing a child’s mind. “Sometimes we have to look at whether there’s been a history in the family of suicide. There could have a been a recent death of a loved one that may be affecting the student. Depression; some mental illnesses could also be a cause," says Dr. Williams.



Columbia County School District conducts an annual suicide prevention training so their faculty can be aware of some of the warning signs a student might show. “Particularly if students have change in terms of their academics or if they see that a student who was very outgoing somehow now is very sad or withdrawn, or just the demeanor of the student," says Dr. Williams.

She says the best way to handle the situation if signs are noticed, is to build relationships with students early on so that a child will feel comfortable revealing what they’re going through later. “We can always meet to discuss and see what’s going on. But just to have that relationship with the student and being able to talk with the students just to see and allow the students time to talk and to share. So just being aware and having that personal relationship with students. A lot of time students will. They will tell you, they will give you signs, they will say things to help us," says Dr. Williams.

Dr. Williams also says the district offers support for teachers who have experienced addressing a suicide situation with a student by providing school counselors and social workers. Anyone experiencing depression or suicidal thoughts are encouraged to call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

