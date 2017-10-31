Gun found in backpack of Augusta Elementary student

An Augusta Elementary School student was found in possession of a handgun Tuesday morning.

Kaden Jacobs with the Richmond County School System says the student was showing off the 9mm handgun to their classmates. Students notified the teacher, who contacted school administration and the school resource officer, who promptly confiscated the gun, which was found in the student's backpack.

The student will be facing disciplinary actions.

