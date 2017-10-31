UPDATE: Richmond Co. deputy killed in deer vs motorcycle accident

A Richmond County deputy was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Old Waynesboro Road in Hephzibah.

According to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen, off-duty Investigator Christian Gandy of Hephzibah was riding his motorcycle South on Old Waynesboro Road when a deer ran out in front of his motorcycle. Gandy's motorcycle struck the deer and he was ejected from the bike. Inv. Gandy died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office released a statement on Gandy's death:

It is with great sadness that the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office announces the tragic loss of Inv. Christian Gandy to a traffic accident today. Inv. Gandy was off duty and riding his motorcycle on Old Waynesboro Road near the Burke County line when he struck a deer crossing the roadway.

Deputy Gandy began with the Sheriff’s Office in 2011 when he was 25 years old and steadily worked his way through the ranks. Christian was promoted to Investigator in May of this year and proved he had a promising career in law enforcement.

We reach out to all of Christian’s family and friends on our shared loss and we offer them our deepest condolences.

He will be missed.