Tow To Go Service Available for Halloween

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, nearly 40 percent of all fatal crashes on Halloween involve a drunk driver.

AAA and Budweiser wants to fight the fright by asking all motorist to plan ahead if they are celebrating with alcohol. They want you to choose a designated driver, stay where you are celebrating, or arrange another form of transportation.

For those have not planned ahead and need the Tow To Go program, it is available Tuesday, October 31st through 6am Wednesday morning.

