Trinity Hospice Hosts its 21st Annual Night of Remembrance

Trinity Hospice will host its 21st Annual Night of Remembrance Ceremony on Thursday, November 2nd.

It will be held at First Baptist Church of Augusta, Storey Chapel at 7pm. The tradition allows members of the community to remember lost loved ones during a memorial and short musical service.

Anyone wishing to attend whether or not their loved one was served by Trinity Hospice, is encouraged to call 706-729-6222.

