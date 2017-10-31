BREAKING NEWS: Washington Rd. shut down due to gas leak

Columbia County dispatch says that there is a gas leak on Washington Rd.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office twitter, the leak is near the Pizza Joint, from Belair Rd. down to Roundtree Way. Our crew on the scene tells us that although traffic is congested, officers are directing traffic and it is moving smoothly. Chief Danny Kuhlmann with the Columbia County Fire Department says that the threat is now at a relatively low level and they believe the scene will be clear by noon.

Some businesses have closed for the day due to the leak and traffic detours have been set up near Riverwatch Pkwy. and North Belair Rd.

