Trick-or-treat with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office wants your kids to trick-or-treat with them!

Kids can trick-or-treat at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office administration building on Halloween, Oct. 31. Festivities will start at 9:30 a.m. and will continue until the early afternoon.

The Sheriff's Office says that "being involved with the children of the community is one of the pleasures of the job and our staff has decorated portions of the building in the holiday spirit". They say that there is plenty of candy to give away so bring the kids!

