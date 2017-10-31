Aiken Probation office requiring sex offenders to check in for H - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken Probation office requiring sex offenders to check in for Halloween

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Tonight Trick-or- treaters are heading out with their best costumes. But Aiken law enforcement officers are making sure that when kids knock on doors, the wrong person doesn't answer. The Aiken County office of  Probation and Parole is making sure tonight is full of treats and no tricks.


All registered sex offenders who are under supervision will have to report to the office starting at 5:30 p.m. 25 sex offenders will check in for tonight's curfew at the Aiken office. While they are there, probation officers will update their information, administer drug tests and go over the rules of the probation. 
The curfew lasts until 9:30 p.m.
Keep in mind this does not apply to registered sex offenders who are no longer on probation or parole.  Those offenders are not allowed to have lights on outside of their homes, cannot give out candy, and they are required to stay inside their homes.


Last year the probation, parole and pardon services made 417 residence checks across the state. 
There were no arrests but four people were cited for violations. 


Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • Ex-Trump adviser's guilty plea poised to rattle White House

    Ex-Trump adviser's guilty plea poised to rattle White House

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:39 AM EDT2017-10-31 07:39:54 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-11-01 02:29:49 GMT
    Special counsel Robert Mueller is warning individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president's campaign and Russians, they'll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal...More >>
    Special counsel Robert Mueller is warning individuals in President Donald Trump's orbit: If they lie about contacts between the president's campaign and Russians, they'll end up on the wrong end of federal criminal charges.More >>

  • Bill shielding Mueller from Trump unlikely soon in Senate

    Bill shielding Mueller from Trump unlikely soon in Senate

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:41 AM EDT2017-10-31 07:41:06 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-11-01 02:29:38 GMT

    Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.

    More >>

    Democrats _ and a few Republicans _ in Congress have a clear message for President Donald Trump: Don't mess with Robert Mueller.

    More >>

  • Breaking

    8 dead in NYC attack mayor calls terrorism

    8 dead in NYC attack mayor calls terrorism

    Tuesday, October 31 2017 3:49 PM EDT2017-10-31 19:49:37 GMT
    Tuesday, October 31 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-11-01 01:15:08 GMT
    The scene of an apparent terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan. (Source: WPIX)The scene of an apparent terrorist attack in Lower Manhattan. (Source: WPIX)

    Authorities said the attacker shouted "Allahu Akhbar" when he got out of the truck. The FBI is investigating the event as a terrorist attack.

    More >>

    Authorities said the attacker shouted "Allahu Akhbar" when he got out of the truck. The FBI is investigating the event as a terrorist attack.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly