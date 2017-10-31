Aiken Probation office requiring sex offenders to check in for Halloween

Tonight Trick-or- treaters are heading out with their best costumes. But Aiken law enforcement officers are making sure that when kids knock on doors, the wrong person doesn't answer. The Aiken County office of Probation and Parole is making sure tonight is full of treats and no tricks.



All registered sex offenders who are under supervision will have to report to the office starting at 5:30 p.m. 25 sex offenders will check in for tonight's curfew at the Aiken office. While they are there, probation officers will update their information, administer drug tests and go over the rules of the probation.

The curfew lasts until 9:30 p.m.

Keep in mind this does not apply to registered sex offenders who are no longer on probation or parole. Those offenders are not allowed to have lights on outside of their homes, cannot give out candy, and they are required to stay inside their homes.



Last year the probation, parole and pardon services made 417 residence checks across the state.

There were no arrests but four people were cited for violations.



Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.