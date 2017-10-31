How to check for sex offenders in your area before trick-or-treating

How to find sex offenders in your area; Source: WFXG

Halloween is here and while the kids are concerned with costumes and candy, parents are thinking about keep their children safe from sex offenders.

Below, we've listed the sites you can check to see how many sex offenders are in your area.

GEORGIA: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and The Columbia County Sheriff's Office both have links for you to look at all of the sex offenders in the state of Ga.

SOUTH CAROLINA: The Aiken County Sheriff's Office gives you access to see where sex offenders are located in South Carolina.

We hope this information helps you keep your children safe this Halloween!

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.