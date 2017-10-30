Local golf tournament raises money for Georgia Cancer Center

A golf tournament took a big swing at breast cancer. Organizers presented a huge check to Georgia Cancer Center.

Back on October 6th, the Apartment Association of Greater Augusta held the 'Tee Off Fore Tatas' fundraiser to raise money to fight breast cancer.

More than 150 golfers registered. Organizers say they were hoping to raise ten thousand dollars this year.

"It's incredible to see exactly what the money is doing and that it is right here staying in Augusta helping all of our family members and our friends and our coworkers who have experienced this horrible disease.", explains Committee Chairperson Shelly Martin.

Organizers exceed their goal by donating more than twenty-two thousand dollars to the Georgia Cancer Center.

