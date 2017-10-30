Aiken city leaders are waiting on Pace's Run management to respond

Aiken city leaders are still hoping to stop the violence on Brandt Court. Earlier this month Aiken City Manager John Klimm sent a letter to Pace's Run Apartment Owners requesting a plan to address the crime in the area.

City leaders notified property owners on October 6, and gave them 30 days given to respond but as of today, there's still no word from Pacer's Run Apartment's owners. City Council member Gail Diggs says they are running out of time.

Over the last twenty-four months statistics show sixty-seven percent of the murders in the city have happened in Pace's Run. Now city leaders are asking the owners to come forth with a safety plan to help stop the violence by November 10. If they fail to meet the deadline they could lose their business license. This means those who currently live in Pace's Run will have to move out. Council lady Gail Diggs says there is no need for residents there to worry. "We are collaborating with the housing authorities and other property managers in the area to make sure the people that are there are able to be relocated."

Council members can not say for sure if any residents are at risk for having to relocate if the owners do not meet the deadline. As of now, Pace Run's Management has eleven days to respond. FOX 54 will keep you posted on any developments.

