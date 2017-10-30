Westminster Schools of Augusta partnered with NICERC to integrate cyber and STEM in classroom

Westminster Schools of Augusta is stepping into the future as they educate their faculty on how to make their curriculum cyber technology and STEM friendly. The teachers got a chance to play engineers as they tried the egg drop activity during their cyber education seminar. And if you're not familiar with the egg drop, they had to create a durable egg container that would withstand a 3-story drop using limited materials, all within 15 minutes.

The Westminster K-12 faculty got to be the students during a professional development seminar. The school partnered with the National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center (NICERC) so they could drop some knowledge on teachers on how to integrate cyber technology and STEM into the classroom. "Our ultimate goal is to make students, high-school students or K-12 ultimately, interested in cyber fields, which is a broad range of fields. And that hopefully they'll go into college in these fields because we have a need for it in our nation," says seminar facilitator John MacAdam of NICERC.



Head of School, Brian Case, believes this will help equip their students for the communities they will live and work in, in the future. "With Augusta changing, with Fort Gordon being the cyber command center and Augusta University starting their cyber school, we want to be able to prepare our students to be in that community as well and speak the same language," says Brian Case.



Spanish teacher, Kendra Sue Finch got a chance to get acquainted with her classroom bot that will essentially act as a robotic teacher's assistant. "Oh I had a great time. We programmed our Arduino bots and we were able to use a coding language to, you know, command them and move them forward and backwards and have them turn. And it was just really interesting and engaging," says Kendra Sue Finch.



And most importantly, being educated on cyber and STEM will allow the faculty to educate their students on how to be forward-thinking innovators. "We know it's important and we know that all of this, more than anything, helps promote critical thinking and problem-solving for our students. And we're trying to create a generation of students who think well and solve problems," says Finch.

After today's seminar the faculty will brainstorm ideas to effectively implement cyber technology and more STEM learning into the classrooms for all subjects.

