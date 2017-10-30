I-520 on-ramp closure to I-20 Monday

Paul Manafort, who served as the Trump campaign's chairman, was seen entering the FBI field office Monday in Washington, DC. Rick Gates, a business partner of Manafort, also has been charged.More >>
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300M contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.More >>
APNewsBreak: Georgia election server wiped clean by custodians shortly after lawsuit filed against officials.More >>
Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros kept hammering away in a wild slugfest that no one saw coming, rallying against Clayton Kershaw and rocking the Los Angeles Dodgers 13-12 in 10 thrilling innings for a 3-2 lead in the World Series.More >>