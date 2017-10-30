I-520 on-ramp closure to I-20 Monday

The Georgia Department of Transportation will have one lane of the I-520 exit ramp closed to I-20 Eastbound closed Monday, October 30th.

Crews are working to complete barrier wall grouting and slope repair behind the ramp wall. The ramp will be down to one lane during this time. Weather permitting, crews hope to be done by 4pm.

Please be aware of advanced warning signage and obey all directions in the work zone.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.