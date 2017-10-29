Augusta Richmond County Historical Society holding Veterans Day celebration

The Augusta Richmond County Historical Society is holding their annual Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, November 11. It will be at 1 p.m. at Heroes Overlook and 10th Street.

This year's speaker will be Dr. Hubert van Tuyll who is a history professor at Augusta University. He will be speaking on "One Hundred Years" since the U.S. entered World War I. As part of the celebration, the Historical Society will be dedicating bricks that have recently been placed on the Memory Walkway in honor of five local veterans.

The celebration is open to everyone and is free. The Fort Gordon Color Guard, Firing Detail, and the 282nd Band will be taking part in the event as well.

