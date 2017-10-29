Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters

The Augusta Richmond County Historical Society is holding their annual Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, November 11. It will be at 1 p.m. at Heroes Overlook and 10th Street.More >>
On October 29, Aiken leaders and community members gathered for the Groundbreaking of the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters. What was once an old Food Lion on Beaufort Street will eventually be a facility for the leaders who work to keep residents safe.More >>
Abilene Baptist Church hosted their 6th Annual Fall Festival this evening to bring together the local community surrounding the church. Everything from inflatables, indoor booths, face painting, and goodies filled the Abilene Baptist Church annual fall festival.More >>
One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Church Road in Aiken County on Saturday afternoon. The Aiken County Coroner says 29 year-old Jon C. Henley of Aiken was driving an Infiniti west on Church Road near Beech Island and lost control of the car.More >>
The 3rd annual Wacky Wig walk was held Saturday, October 28th— a breast cancer awareness and fundraiser walk where residents could come in their most vibrant wigs.More >>
