Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters

On October 29, Aiken leaders and community members gathered for the Groundbreaking of the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters.

What was once an old Food Lion on Beaufort Street will eventually be a facility for the leaders who work to keep residents safe. Cynthia Mitchell is the Community Service Coordinator for Aiken Public Safety and she says it is time because as the community grows and evolve the building needs to as well. "With the upgrades here and the expanded operating space it just gives us a chance to be more efficient and utilize the resources that we have more effectively".



Eugene White who is the NAACP President for Aiken believes the location of the building will be critical to seeing a change in the amount of crime they are experiencing. "I think that we are making history today. We are reusing a building in a neighborhood where it needs lots of help."



"It does give us more opportunity to be more engaged if you will. We are right in the heart of the community with a lot of young people and a lot of young families. We are looking forward to the opportunity to be working with them now.", explains Mitchell.



Leaders say the project is estimated at $10.8 million but using the older building has been a great saver for taxpayers in Aiken. Leaders are hoping with the new building and more help from the community; there will be a safer Aiken.

