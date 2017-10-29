Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headq - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters

By Miya Payton, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters (wfxg) Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters (wfxg)

On October 29, Aiken leaders and community members gathered for the Groundbreaking of the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters.

What was once an old Food Lion on Beaufort Street will eventually be a facility for the leaders who work to keep residents safe. Cynthia Mitchell is the Community Service Coordinator for Aiken Public Safety and she says it is time because as the community grows and evolve the building needs to as well.  "With the upgrades here and the expanded operating space it just gives us a chance to be more efficient and utilize the resources that we have more effectively".

Eugene White who is the NAACP President for Aiken believes the location of the building will be critical to seeing a change in the amount of crime they are experiencing. "I think that we are making history today. We are reusing a building in a neighborhood where it needs lots of help."

"It does give us more opportunity to be more engaged if you will. We are right in the heart of the community with a lot of young people and a lot of young families. We are looking forward to the opportunity to be working with them now.", explains Mitchell.

Leaders say the project is estimated at $10.8 million but using the older building has been a great saver for taxpayers in Aiken. Leaders are hoping with the new building and more help from the community; there will be a safer Aiken.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Augusta Richmond County Historical Society holding Veterans Day celebration

    Augusta Richmond County Historical Society holding Veterans Day celebration

    Sunday, October 29 2017 11:14 PM EDT2017-10-30 03:14:28 GMT

    The Augusta Richmond County Historical Society is holding their annual Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, November 11.  It will be at 1 p.m. at Heroes Overlook and 10th Street.

    More >>

    The Augusta Richmond County Historical Society is holding their annual Veterans Day celebration on Saturday, November 11.  It will be at 1 p.m. at Heroes Overlook and 10th Street.

    More >>

  • Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters

    Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters

    Sunday, October 29 2017 8:21 PM EDT2017-10-30 00:21:43 GMT
    Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters (wfxg)Groundbreaking for the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters (wfxg)

    On October 29, Aiken leaders and community members gathered for the Groundbreaking of the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters. What was once an old Food Lion on Beaufort Street will eventually be a facility for the leaders who work to keep residents safe.

    More >>

    On October 29, Aiken leaders and community members gathered for the Groundbreaking of the new J. Carrol Busbee Public Safety Headquarters. What was once an old Food Lion on Beaufort Street will eventually be a facility for the leaders who work to keep residents safe.

    More >>

  • Abilene Baptist Church hosts 6th annual fall festival

    Abilene Baptist Church hosts 6th annual fall festival

    Sunday, October 29 2017 6:23 PM EDT2017-10-29 22:23:18 GMT

    Abilene Baptist Church hosted their 6th Annual Fall Festival this evening to bring together the local community surrounding the church. Everything from inflatables, indoor booths, face painting, and goodies filled the Abilene Baptist Church annual fall festival.

    More >>

    Abilene Baptist Church hosted their 6th Annual Fall Festival this evening to bring together the local community surrounding the church. Everything from inflatables, indoor booths, face painting, and goodies filled the Abilene Baptist Church annual fall festival.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly