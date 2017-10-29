Abilene Baptist Church hosts 6th annual fall festival

Abilene Baptist Church hosted their 6th Annual Fall Festival this evening to bring together the local community surrounding the church. Everything from inflatables, indoor booths, face painting, and goodies filled the annual fall festival.

Although the local church hosts events to bring the entire CSRA together, this one was made special for their more local community. “So this is our fall festival just for our immediate community. When we do the Egg Drop, it’s for the CSRA and just the surrounding area. But we do this fall festival just for our immediate community and just for a simple way for us to show the love of Jesus to those that are our neighbors," says Senior Pastor Dr. Brad Whitt.



The fall festival normally brings out a crowd of 3,000-4,000 residents. But their annual Christmas event coming up is expected to bring in about 10,000. “So every year we have the Singing Christmas Tree. We’ve been doing this for well over 35 years. And so, it’s the second full weekend in December. I believe the 8th, 9th, 10th of December. And we would love to have everybody come out. They can go to myabilene.org and get all the information they need for the free tickets to come to one of the showings," says Dr. Whitt.



Senior Pastor, Dr. Whitt says the church’s love for the Augusta area and the residents is the driving force behind their community events. “Listen, we love Augusta. That’s our motto here at Abilene. Abilene loves Augusta. Take advantage of it. It’s a family event and they can come, bring their kids, have a great time with their family, and we’re blessed when they get to do so," says Dr. Whitt.

