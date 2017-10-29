Man dies after crash on Church Rd

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Church Road in Aiken County on Saturday afternoon.

The Aiken County Coroner says 29 year-old Jon C. Henley of Aiken was driving an Infiniti west on Church Road near Beech Island and lost control of the car. He reportedly went through a fence and crashed into a pond in the front yard of a home. This happened at around 4:36 p.m.

The Coroner says Henley was pronounced dead at the scene. A toxicology report is pending.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.