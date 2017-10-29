Man dies after crash on Church Rd - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man dies after crash on Church Rd

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Church Road in Aiken County on Saturday afternoon. 

The Aiken County Coroner says 29 year-old Jon C. Henley of Aiken was driving an Infiniti west on Church Road near Beech Island and lost control of the car.  He reportedly went through a fence and crashed into a pond in the front yard of a home.  This happened at around 4:36 p.m.

The Coroner says Henley was pronounced dead at the scene.  A toxicology report is pending.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Man dies after crash on Church Rd

    Man dies after crash on Church Rd

    Sunday, October 29 2017 5:22 AM EDT2017-10-29 09:22:54 GMT
    Source: WFXGSource: WFXG

    One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Church Road in Aiken County on Saturday afternoon.  The Aiken County Coroner says 29 year-old Jon C. Henley of Aiken was driving an Infiniti west on Church Road near Beech Island and lost control of the car.  

    More >>

    One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Church Road in Aiken County on Saturday afternoon.  The Aiken County Coroner says 29 year-old Jon C. Henley of Aiken was driving an Infiniti west on Church Road near Beech Island and lost control of the car.  

    More >>

  • Augusta University hosts 3rd Annual Wacky Wig Walk of Augusta

    Augusta University hosts 3rd Annual Wacky Wig Walk of Augusta

    Saturday, October 28 2017 3:25 PM EDT2017-10-28 19:25:27 GMT

    The 3rd annual Wacky Wig walk was held Saturday, October 28th— a breast cancer awareness and fundraiser walk where residents could come in their most vibrant wigs.

    More >>

    The 3rd annual Wacky Wig walk was held Saturday, October 28th— a breast cancer awareness and fundraiser walk where residents could come in their most vibrant wigs.

    More >>

  • RCSO searching for aggravated assault suspect

    RCSO searching for aggravated assault suspect

    Saturday, October 28 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-10-28 14:41:44 GMT

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this man. 38-Year-Old Kenyon Gilmore is wanted for aggravated assault that happened on the 2200 block of Walden Drive on Friday. If you have any information, contact Investigator Kenneth Daniels at the Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821 -1080. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this man. 38-Year-Old Kenyon Gilmore is wanted for aggravated assault that happened on the 2200 block of Walden Drive on Friday. If you have any information, contact Investigator Kenneth Daniels at the Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821 -1080. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly