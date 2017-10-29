Man dies after crash on Church Rd

One man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Church Road in Aiken County on Saturday afternoon. The Aiken County Coroner says 29 year-old Jon C. Henley of Aiken was driving an Infiniti west on Church Road near Beech Island and lost control of the car.More >>
The 3rd annual Wacky Wig walk was held Saturday, October 28th— a breast cancer awareness and fundraiser walk where residents could come in their most vibrant wigs.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this man. 38-Year-Old Kenyon Gilmore is wanted for aggravated assault that happened on the 2200 block of Walden Drive on Friday. If you have any information, contact Investigator Kenneth Daniels at the Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821 -1080.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after they say he was captured on video breaking into a black Dodge Ram pickup. Deputies says this happened at the 200 block of Hudson Trace on September 12.
Support 1 held their blind-draw cornhole tournament at the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Friday, October 27th to raise funds for their training services for first responders Brian Cameron, board member for Support 1, says it all started in his backyard.
