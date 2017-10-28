Augusta University hosts 3rd Annual Wacky Wig Walk of Augusta

The 3rd annual Wacky Wig walk was held Saturday, October 28th— a breast cancer awareness and fundraiser walk where residents could come in their most vibrant wigs. Licensed cosmetologist and certified mastectomy fitter, Sherry Brooks, says she got the idea when she was working in a boutique and fitted a lot of breast cancer patients for wigs. "When I worked in the boutique and I was doing fittings, it used to be that insurance would cover a lot of these products that cancer patients need. But now, a lot of them are not covering them. So, I thought I've got to do something," says Sherry Brooks.



18-year breast cancer survivor, Nita Zachow, says after surviving she devotes as much time as she can to raising awareness and money for cancer. "Once you've had breast cancer or any kind of cancer and you know people and you love people who've been in the midst of the battle, you want to help them in any way possible. And the way you can help is by giving back, supporting research, and supporting just general good nutrition for everyone," says Zachow.



All the funds raised from the walk will go towards providing women with wigs, prosthesis, mastectomy bras, and skin care products. "The money goes to, of course, the people that do the grants inside the hospital and what I do is when I have patients come in the doctor sends them to me. They have to have a prescription, then they make an appointment and come see me. And so, I've helped so many women," says Brooks.



Brooks says the men and women battling with breast cancer give her the hope and motivation to keep this walk going every year. "Because you know, they're my heroes. And if I'm having a bad day when I go in, I get-- I don't know, they motivate me and they keep me going to do this for them. And it's my passion," says Brooks.

If you couldn’t make it to the wacky wig walk, you can still show your support by donating here.

