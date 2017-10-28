Suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into pickup truck - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into pickup truck

By Adam Bodner, Producer
Connect
Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after they say he was captured on video breaking into a black Dodge Ram pickup.

Deputies says this happened at the 200 block of Hudson Trace on September 12.  If you have any information on this man, call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Division at (706) 821-1056 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • RCSO searching for aggravated assault suspect

    RCSO searching for aggravated assault suspect

    Saturday, October 28 2017 10:41 AM EDT2017-10-28 14:41:44 GMT

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this man. 38-Year-Old Kenyon Gilmore is wanted for aggravated assault that happened on the 2200 block of Walden Drive on Friday. If you have any information, contact Investigator Kenneth Daniels at the Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821 -1080. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this man. 38-Year-Old Kenyon Gilmore is wanted for aggravated assault that happened on the 2200 block of Walden Drive on Friday. If you have any information, contact Investigator Kenneth Daniels at the Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821 -1080. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

  • Suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into pickup truck

    Suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into pickup truck

    Saturday, October 28 2017 9:09 AM EDT2017-10-28 13:09:18 GMT
    Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeSource: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after they say he was captured on video breaking into a black Dodge Ram pickup. Deputies says this happened at the 200 block of Hudson Trace on September 12. 

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after they say he was captured on video breaking into a black Dodge Ram pickup. Deputies says this happened at the 200 block of Hudson Trace on September 12. 

    More >>

  • Supports hosts blind-draw cornhole tournament at Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee

    Supports hosts blind-draw cornhole tournament at Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee

    Friday, October 27 2017 8:27 PM EDT2017-10-28 00:27:28 GMT

    Support 1 held their blind-draw cornhole tournament at the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Friday, October 27th to raise funds for their training services for first responders Brian Cameron, board member for Support 1, says it all started in his backyard.

    More >>

    Support 1 held their blind-draw cornhole tournament at the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Friday, October 27th to raise funds for their training services for first responders Brian Cameron, board member for Support 1, says it all started in his backyard.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly