Suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into pickup truck

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after they say he was captured on video breaking into a black Dodge Ram pickup.

Deputies says this happened at the 200 block of Hudson Trace on September 12. If you have any information on this man, call the Richmond County Sheriff's Office Property Crimes Division at (706) 821-1056 or (706) 821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.