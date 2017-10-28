Suspect wanted for allegedly breaking into pickup truck

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this man. 38-Year-Old Kenyon Gilmore is wanted for aggravated assault that happened on the 2200 block of Walden Drive on Friday. If you have any information, contact Investigator Kenneth Daniels at the Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821 -1080. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this man. 38-Year-Old Kenyon Gilmore is wanted for aggravated assault that happened on the 2200 block of Walden Drive on Friday. If you have any information, contact Investigator Kenneth Daniels at the Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821 -1080. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after they say he was captured on video breaking into a black Dodge Ram pickup. Deputies says this happened at the 200 block of Hudson Trace on September 12.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect after they say he was captured on video breaking into a black Dodge Ram pickup. Deputies says this happened at the 200 block of Hudson Trace on September 12.More >>
Support 1 held their blind-draw cornhole tournament at the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Friday, October 27th to raise funds for their training services for first responders Brian Cameron, board member for Support 1, says it all started in his backyard.More >>
Support 1 held their blind-draw cornhole tournament at the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Friday, October 27th to raise funds for their training services for first responders Brian Cameron, board member for Support 1, says it all started in his backyard.More >>
The department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the community for a Stand down event The stand down is a resource fair for homeless veterans around the CSRA.More >>
The department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the community for a Stand down event The stand down is a resource fair for homeless veterans around the CSRA.More >>