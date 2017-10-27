Supports hosts blind-draw cornhole tournament at Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee

Support 1 held their blind-draw Cornhole Tournament at the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee Friday, October 27th to raise funds for their training services for first responders

Brian Cameron, board member for Support 1, says it all started in his backyard. “I started back in 2010 doing this. We played in my backyard. And I said, you know, we can take this out, and we can make it fun, and we can make it competitive. And after that I started my business Cornhole Carolina," says Cameron.

He saw this fun pastime as a way to bring people together in the community and bring attention to Support 1, a non-profit organization that focuses on providing funding to train and support Emergency First Responders involved in critical incidents. “What happens when somebody goes to a fatal stabbing or a fatal gunshot wound and that EMT has to transport them to the hospital? What we forget is all first responders are human first. And some of this stuff that we do see is incredibly sad and it can take a toll on you," says Cameron.

Cameron says Support 1 couldn’t have made this big tournament possible and be able to offer the biggest cash prize in the CSRA for a conrhole tournament without the help of their sponsors. “Especially this year, our sponsors, the Sertoma Club of North Augusta has stepped up bigtime and they’re going to allow us to put out the biggest payout that the CSRA has ever seen with any cornhole tournament. So we’re going to have $3500 paid out tomorrow," says Cameron.

The first place winner will walk away with $2,000, second place gets $1000 and $500 for third. Saturday, October 28th they will see who has what it takes to toss their way to the big win at their 6th Annual Bags for Badges Cornhole Tournament at 12pm in downtown North Augusta.

