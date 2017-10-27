City holds 2nd special meeting with Healthcare for city workers main priority

Balancing the books for the Augusta Commission will likely have to be done in part, on the backs of its employees. On Friday, another budget workshop focused on health care and the need to increase premiums.

City Commissioners are meeting for the 2nd time in a week to figure out what needs to be done with health care costs for city workers.

"I think we know we're going to have to go up on the premiums. It's just something we haven't done since 2012. You look at the preventative causes and some of the things they haven't got for free that they will get," says Commissioner Sean Frantom.

Nearly 62% of employees participate in the city's wellness clinic, a program that pushes workers to live healthier lives. But the city says that number needs to be higher. If the new plan passes, those who don't opt into the wellness plan would be forced to pay an additional 15% in premiums and more for certain benefits like emergency services.

"We have to educate the other 40%. Get them to know that they can save on the doctor bills plus the medications can be free for them," says Commissioner Marion Williams.

The budget is also being hit with a half million dollar increase in costs to cover an expansion and several added positions. But one Commissioner says he still needs more concrete numbers before making a decision.

"I'm having a little heartburn on the increase in the wellness program costs because I still haven't heard what's the wait time, how full are they?" says Commissioner Frantom.

Regardless of what health care plan passes, the over-all costs to the employee is not likely to go down. There will be no more workshops on this issue. In fact the deadline for an approved budget is Halloween.

