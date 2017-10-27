RCSO searching for aggravated assault suspect

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office needs your help identifying this man.

38-Year-Old Kenyon Gilmore is wanted for aggravated assault that happened on the 2200 block of Walden Drive on Friday.

If you have any information, contact Investigator Kenneth Daniels at the Sheriff's Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821 -1080.

