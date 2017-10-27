Aiken County Sheriff's Office holding annual Trick or Treat

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is holding their annual Trick-or-Treat.

It will be held Tuesday, October 31 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m at the sheriff's office on 420 Hampton Avenue Aiken, SC.

Employees at the sheriff's office will be dressed up handing out tricks, and possibly some tricks.

