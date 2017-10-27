Charlie Norwood Medical Center hosts 10th annual Stand Down event

The department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the community for a Stand down event The stand down is a resource fair for homeless veterans around the CSRA. This is the 10th year of the stand down. This year is the first time they are hosting it on site at the hospital. A few of the company's that are participating include the Georgia Department of Labor, Social Security, Safe Homes, Red Cross and Georgia Legal Services.

The Homeless Veterans Program is pulling out all of the stops to do what they can to help these veterans get back on their feet.



On Friday, 5 veterans will move into fully furnished apartments that are a part of project Reveille. All of the furniture and household items all come from donations. But the hospitals homeless program director days there is still so much work to be done.

"There is a large homeless population but we have done a really good job where they know where we are. They know how to access us. Everybody that is working with this homeless population reaches out everyday to all of the shelters and any other areas that we know that may be attractive to homeless people. And we've done a really good job but it's still a problem," said Mary Cunningham, the Program Director.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.