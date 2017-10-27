Charlie Norwood Medical Center hosts 10th annual Stand Down event

The department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the community for a Stand down event The stand down is a resource fair for homeless veterans around the CSRA.More >>
The department of Veterans Affairs is partnering with the community for a Stand down event The stand down is a resource fair for homeless veterans around the CSRA.More >>
The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is back for its 33rd year and it definitely draws a crowd.More >>
The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is back for its 33rd year and it definitely draws a crowd.More >>
The sight of a ride breaking and killing a man at the Ohio State Fair in July is embedded in the minds of many still. It left a handful of others injured. Now, some folks are questioning the safety of fair rides.More >>
The sight of a ride breaking and killing a man at the Ohio State Fair in July is embedded in the minds of many still. It left a handful of others injured. Now, some folks are questioning the safety of fair rides.More >>
Purchasing items online from places like Facebook and Craig's List have become very popular but they can be dangerous when it comes to where you meet to trade-off. Richmond County Sheriff's Office is designating safe spaces for internet exchanges. There are three spots that will be under twenty-four hour surveillance. 1. 401 Walton Way -- Old Law Enforcement Center 2. 1941 Phinizy Road -- The Charles B. Webster 3. 535 Telfair Street -- Municipal Building ...More >>
Purchasing items online from places like Facebook and Craig's List have become very popular but they can be dangerous when it comes to where you meet to trade-off. Richmond County Sheriff's Office is designating safe spaces for internet exchanges. There are three spots that will be under twenty-four hour surveillance. 1. 401 Walton Way -- Old Law Enforcement Center 2. 1941 Phinizy Road -- The Charles B. Webster 3. 535 Telfair Street -- Municipal Building ...More >>