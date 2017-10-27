Robert Randolph and the Family Band performing for free at Jack- - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Robert Randolph and the Family Band performing for free at Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee Friday

Source: WFXG Source: WFXG
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC (WFXG) -

Robert Randolph and the Family Band will be performing for free at the Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee on Friday.

Robert Randolph and the Family Band are known for funky songs like "Ain't Nothin' Wrong With That" and "Shake It".

They are performing on the main stage at 8:30 p.m.

Before them, Future Bird and Scarlet Begonias are performing.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • NEWSMore>>

  • JFK Files: Thousands released but Trump holds back others

    JFK Files: Thousands released but Trump holds back others

    Friday, October 27 2017 3:56 AM EDT2017-10-27 07:56:33 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 10:17 AM EDT2017-10-27 14:17:38 GMT

    The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.

    More >>

    The documents capture the frantic days after the Nov. 22, 1963, assassination, during which federal agents madly chased after tips, however thin, juggled rumors and sifted through leads worldwide.

    More >>

  • House backs $4T budget, faces challenges on Trump tax plan

    House backs $4T budget, faces challenges on Trump tax plan

    Thursday, October 26 2017 3:16 AM EDT2017-10-26 07:16:30 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 10:16 AM EDT2017-10-27 14:16:45 GMT

    Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.

    More >>

    Passage of the $4 trillion budget measure on Thursday would pave the way for Republicans to pass a 10-year, $1.5 trillion tax cut measure later this year.

    More >>

  • Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

    Trump calls for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction

    Friday, October 27 2017 4:26 AM EDT2017-10-27 08:26:34 GMT
    Friday, October 27 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-10-27 14:08:06 GMT

    Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

    More >>

    Trump's call for liberation from 'scourge' of drug addiction meets with skepticism when declaration of national public health emergency over opioid abuse doesn't include new money.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly