Robert Randolph and the Family Band performing for free at Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee Friday

Robert Randolph and the Family Band will be performing for free at the Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee on Friday.

Robert Randolph and the Family Band are known for funky songs like "Ain't Nothin' Wrong With That" and "Shake It".

They are performing on the main stage at 8:30 p.m.

Before them, Future Bird and Scarlet Begonias are performing.

