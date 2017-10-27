Southern City Film Festival happening Nov. 2-5 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Southern City Film Festival happening Nov. 2-5

AIKEN, SC (WFXG) -

The Southern City Film Festival is happening Nov. 2-5.

The festival was started in 2015 and won the inaugural award for "Top 100 Film Festivals" award.

Tickets can be bought here.

Prices range from $25 for an opening night pass, $75 for an all-access pass and $15 for a four ticket pass.

