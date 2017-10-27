Charlie Daniels Band headlines 33rd year of Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

From fingerpainting to handmade jewelry, about 150 vendors will line Georgia Avenue during the 33rd Annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee; WFXG.

The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee is back for its 33rd year and it definitely draws a crowd.

A good 20,000 people are expected to check out the concerts, rides, and activities this weekend.

Historically, the jubilee has been a one-day festival, though it has really taken off in the last few years, with the majority of the $140,000 budget coming from sponsors and vendors.

Music has become a major attraction, and the Charlie Daniels Band is primed to fill the air with country vibes Friday.

Saturday, the concerts will take a funkier turn with Robert Randolph and the Family Band.

The group will be joined by nearly 150 vendors showing off clothing, art, and a lot of food.

As far as traffic goes, be aware that a stretch of Georgia Avenue will be blocked off from Clifton to Jackson Avenue.

The jubilee starts in North Augusta Friday, October 27, from 5:30-10pm, and continues Saturday from 10-10pm.

Admission is free.

