Blue Ridge Dr. temporary lane closure

Columbia County Traffic Engineers say there will be a temporary lane closure on Saturday morning, Oct 28th, affecting drivers.

This will be on the northern end of Blue Ridge Drive between Evans To Locks Rd. and Fairfield Way. The temporary lane closure will be from 7:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

The lane closure is for the Lakeside High School RUN HARD 5K Run/Walk. Please plan to take an alternate route and/or allow additional time for commuting on this road.

