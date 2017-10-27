Richmond Co: temporary road closure Belair Rd. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co: temporary road closure Belair Rd.

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Augusta Traffic Engineering wants drivers aware of a temporary road closure on Belair Rd. It will be between Bridgeport Dr and Galahad Dr.

The area will be closed to thru traffic beginning 10/30/17 - 11/3/17.

You will be able to access Belair Rd from the East and West ends.

