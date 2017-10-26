Despite 8th Largest Medical School in U.S, MCG cites areas for i - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Despite 8th Largest Medical School in U.S, MCG cites areas for improvement

By Shaquille Lord, Reporter
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

It's a growing problem in the country according to Augusta University, there are not enough physicians. 

With 230 slots per year, the Medical College of Georgia is the 8th largest Medical School in the Nation. But In the University address last week, AU's President Dr. Brooks Keel told students in spite of those numbers, there are needs for improvement.

"We need to have enough physicians to be able to provide that great clinical education for those students and we're not there yet," says Dr. Keel.

Dr. David Hess, a neurologist and the dean of MCG is trying to help fix that. "We only have maybe 500 physician faculty and for the size of the medical school we should have close to 1000."

Dr. Hess says there's a need across the board for academic, faculty, and specialist doctors. "Finding doctors who teach well, who do research that's even a smaller number so for us finding physicians it's very competitive."

With a larger faculty, that means MCG can get more in depth with research like the diseases that are prevalent in our state. "Georgia has very high rates of stroke, diabetes, and certain types of Cancer, much higher than other states," says Dr. Hess.

MCG makes it work with what Dr. Hess says is how the program is set up. It sends their 3rd and 4th year students to hospitals to get hands on training in cities throughout the region like Savannah & Rome.

Dr. Hess says in the next couple of years, there will be a need for more faculty at MCG but believes they'll be prepared to handle the demand.

Make no mistake, what MCG has been doing works. US News ranks the college as one of the top medical schools in the country for research.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

