Safe spaces in Richmond County for internet exchanges

Purchasing items online from places like Facebook and Craig's List have become very popular but they can be dangerous when it comes to where you meet to trade-off. Richmond County Sheriff's Office is designating safe spaces for internet exchanges. There are three spots that will be under twenty-four hour surveillance. 1. 401 Walton Way -- Old Law Enforcement Center 2. 1941 Phinizy Road -- The Charles B. Webster 3. 535 Telfair Street -- Municipal Building ...More >>
A local church is using their pumpkin patch as a way to give back to those in need. Leaders at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church say it is their duty to find ways to help not only the community but those in other states. Getting a pumpkin from St. Bartholomew pumpkin patch is a family tradition to so many in the CSRA. Since 1995, locals have seen an entire hillside covered in orange on West Martintown Rd. during October. "We'll get anywhere between five thousand to eight th...More >>
Two more suspects have been arrested for their roles in the death of Makenzie Williamson, bringing the total arrests to five.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at East Augusta Commons on East Boundary. According to the sheriff's office, the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Outdoor Fall activities are something that many of us look forward to. But as you and you family head out to the pumpkin patch be careful of small critters that can cause major health problems.More >>
