Safe spaces in Richmond County for internet exchanges

Purchasing items online from places like Facebook and Craig's List have become very popular but they can be dangerous when it comes to where you meet to trade-off.

Richmond County Sheriff's Office is designating safe spaces for internet exchanges. There are three spots that will be under twenty-four hour surveillance.

1. 401 Walton Way -- Old Law Enforcement Center

2. 1941 Phinizy Road -- The Charles B. Webster

3. 535 Telfair Street -- Municipal Building



The Sheriff's Office says there has been problems in the past and with holiday shopping around the corner it is important to protect yourself. So it is wise to meet in a safe environment while making transactions.

