St. Bartholomew's pumpkin patch give to those in need

A local church is using their pumpkin patch as a way to give back to those in need. Leaders at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church say it is their duty to find ways to help not only the community but those in other states.

Getting a pumpkin from St. Bartholomew pumpkin patch is a family tradition to so many in the CSRA. Since 1995, locals have seen an entire hillside covered in orange on West Martintown Rd. during October.



"We'll get anywhere between five thousand to eight thousand pumpkins a year depending on the size but typically it is an entire semi load truck parked right over here full of pumpkins.", says Joe Zeller at St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church.

The church is always looking for a way to give back to the community. Every year over one thousand students come out to the pumpkin patch to listen to Halloween stories and take a free pumpkin home. This year they are taking it one step further. At this pumpkin patch when you buy one pumpkin you are also helping someone else. "This year we have so many people in Huston, Florida and Puerto Rico places that have just been totally devastated. They are a part of our world community so we want to make sure we touch them this year.", explains Zeller.



The church will be taking a portion of the proceeds and giving them to victims of this years hurricanes. Zeller is expecting a good turnout. "We sell all of them every year. We usually end up closing the pumpkin patch early because we don't have enough days in October." As of right now though, there are still plenty available.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.