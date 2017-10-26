Man shot in leg at East Augusta Commons - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Man shot in leg at East Augusta Commons

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at East Augusta Commons on East Boundary.

According to the sheriff's office, the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrive on the scene, deputies discovered one male victim who had sustained a single gunshot wound to the leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. This story is still developing.

