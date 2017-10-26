Man shot in leg at East Augusta Commons

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at East Augusta Commons on East Boundary. According to the sheriff's office, the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting at East Augusta Commons on East Boundary. According to the sheriff's office, the call came in at around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.More >>
Outdoor Fall activities are something that many of us look forward to. But as you and you family head out to the pumpkin patch be careful of small critters that can cause major health problems.More >>
Outdoor Fall activities are something that many of us look forward to. But as you and you family head out to the pumpkin patch be careful of small critters that can cause major health problems.More >>
Doctor's Hospital Pediatic Care is providing lessons in Halloween safety in an activity-filled environment at Trunk-or-Treat. Inflatable jump-zones, pumpkin painting and, of course, candy will be in high supply.More >>
Doctor's Hospital Pediatic Care is providing lessons in Halloween safety in an activity-filled environment at Trunk-or-Treat. Inflatable jump-zones, pumpkin painting and, of course, candy will be in high supply.More >>
A 'Drug Take Back' event is happening this weekend. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office will be collecting expired or unwanted medications. This will take place...More >>
A 'Drug Take Back' event is happening this weekend. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office will be collecting expired or unwanted medications. This will take place...More >>
Today, October 26th ACCU Staff is hosting an hiring event open to the community. The event began at 9am and will end at 1pm.More >>
Today, October 26th ACCU Staff is hosting an hiring event open to the community. The event began at 9am and will end at 1pm.More >>