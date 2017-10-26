Up Fur Adoption Now: Nora

Say hello to Nora! You may have seen her on Fox 54 on 10/26.

Nora is a two and half year old Basenji/Corgi/Chihuahua mix. A fun fact about her is that she was born in Italy!

She is very friendly, affectionate, and loving with people. Nora gets along great with dogs her size or smaller. If you are interested in adopting her and own a cat that can be tested. Nora runs like a greyhound and loves to play chase, ball and dance. But most of all she loves to be loved.

Nora is already spayed, up to date on her shots, and microchipped. Her adoption fee is $75.

If you are interested in her please contact Hands to Paws at handstopawsrescue@gmail.com or at 706-481-0657.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.