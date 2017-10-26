Health warning for those visiting the pumpkin patch - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Health warning for those visiting the pumpkin patch

WFXG WFXG
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Outdoor Fall activities are something that many of us look forward to. But as you and you family head out to the pumpkin patch be careful of small critters that can cause major health problems. Rocky mountain spotted fever is a bacterial infection spread by ticks. You can be bitten by ticks anywhere outside but many times they can be found lurking in pumpkin patches. A California woman's Facebook post went viral after she shared her experience with the infection. 
Her message warns people against wearing clothing like shorts and flip flops to the pumpkin patch and to check for ticks. Rocky Mountain spotted fever is most commonly found in the South eastern part of the United States.
After finding an attached tick, symptoms of the infection are high fever, chills, nausea, and a rash that usually appears on the wrists and ankles.
The rash can spread in both directions going to the soles of your feet to the palms of your hands. 
The infection can cause damage to major organs.

So what can you do to protect yourself?

  • Try to wear long pants and maybe long sleeves. 
  • Use insect repellent and check yourself for ticks after being outdoors. 
  • Most importantly, check your pets because they can carry ticks as well.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Health warning for those visiting the pumpkin patch

    Health warning for those visiting the pumpkin patch

    Thursday, October 26 2017 11:00 AM EDT2017-10-26 15:00:27 GMT
    WFXGWFXG

    Outdoor Fall activities are something that many of us look forward to. But as you and you family head out to the pumpkin patch be careful of small critters that can cause major health problems. 

    More >>

    Outdoor Fall activities are something that many of us look forward to. But as you and you family head out to the pumpkin patch be careful of small critters that can cause major health problems. 

    More >>

  • Keep yourself safe this Halloween with Trunk-or-Treat

    Keep yourself safe this Halloween with Trunk-or-Treat

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:43 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:43:13 GMT
    The Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Safety Event is free and open to the public. No registration required; Doctor's HospitalThe Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Safety Event is free and open to the public. No registration required; Doctor's Hospital

    Doctor's Hospital Pediatic Care is providing lessons in Halloween safety in an activity-filled environment at Trunk-or-Treat. Inflatable jump-zones, pumpkin painting and, of course, candy will be in high supply.

    More >>

    Doctor's Hospital Pediatic Care is providing lessons in Halloween safety in an activity-filled environment at Trunk-or-Treat. Inflatable jump-zones, pumpkin painting and, of course, candy will be in high supply.

    More >>

  • Drug Take Back in Richmond County

    Drug Take Back in Richmond County

    Thursday, October 26 2017 9:34 AM EDT2017-10-26 13:34:39 GMT
    Drug Take Back event; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's OfficeDrug Take Back event; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office

    A 'Drug Take Back' event is happening this weekend. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office will be collecting expired or unwanted medications. This will take place...

    More >>

    A 'Drug Take Back' event is happening this weekend. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office will be collecting expired or unwanted medications. This will take place...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly