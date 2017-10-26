Health warning for those visiting the pumpkin patch

Outdoor Fall activities are something that many of us look forward to. But as you and you family head out to the pumpkin patch be careful of small critters that can cause major health problems. Rocky mountain spotted fever is a bacterial infection spread by ticks. You can be bitten by ticks anywhere outside but many times they can be found lurking in pumpkin patches. A California woman's Facebook post went viral after she shared her experience with the infection.

Her message warns people against wearing clothing like shorts and flip flops to the pumpkin patch and to check for ticks. Rocky Mountain spotted fever is most commonly found in the South eastern part of the United States.

After finding an attached tick, symptoms of the infection are high fever, chills, nausea, and a rash that usually appears on the wrists and ankles.

The rash can spread in both directions going to the soles of your feet to the palms of your hands.

The infection can cause damage to major organs.

So what can you do to protect yourself?

Try to wear long pants and maybe long sleeves.

Use insect repellent and check yourself for ticks after being outdoors.

Most importantly, check your pets because they can carry ticks as well.

