Bikers unite to raise money for Forks Area Trail System

Deep in the woods of the Sumter National Forest, is a hidden find in the CSRA.

The Forks Area Trail System stretches more than 30 miles.

Hikers and bikers come from all over to experience it and the trails are starting to show the wear.

"This is home. This is home and happiness basically to have everyone here today," said Dustin White.

Dustin White is about as dedicated as they come, one of the many who consider the Forks Area Trail system, or FATS, their little slice

of heaven.

Funded by neither local or state governments, it's up to those who love it to keep it going.

General wear and tear plus the aftermath of storm season has had the trail in need of upgrades for some time.

Enter Drew Jordan and David Funk, respectively the owner of Andy Jordan's bike shop and the president of SORBA-CSRA biking club.

"We started that project concept with very few dollars, then we started working through, how can we raise money? We started with GoFundMe's, donation

groups, looking for business partners," said Funk.

It was Drew Jordan's idea to rejuvenate the trails by hosting the first ever race on them.

"We needed to raise some money, so we put on a race, raised some money to get the project done," said Jordan.

On Saturday racers descended upon Edgefield at the South Trailhead, some coming from as far as Florida and North Carolina to support

what they call a destination trail.

"This project grew from just fixing the tread, to fixing the trailhead. We are going to put picnic benches, changing rooms, improved signage, improved

maps, we are gonna have 'you are here' maps so people can orientate themselves on where they are on the trail system," said Funk.

Funk says they've received some help from the United States Forest Service and these plans for upgrades aren't just for bikers either.

"These trails are also for anyone who wants to hike, lots of trail-runners use these trails. It's a multipurpose trail system. I encourage everyone

to come out and get in the woods," said co-race director Paul Farrow.

The folks in charge of the event say they've raised roughly 4-thousand dollars to start upgrades on trails.

