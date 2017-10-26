Keep yourself safe this Halloween with Trunk-or-Treat

The Trunk-or-Treat Halloween Safety Event is free and open to the public. No registration required; Doctor's Hospital

Doctors Hospital Pediatric Care is providing lessons in Halloween safety in an activity-filled environment at Trunk-or-Treat.

Inflatable jump-zones, pumpkin painting and, of course, candy will be in high supply.

And it all comes free of charge and open to the public, though it is recommended you wear your spookiest costume.

The Richmond County Marshal's Office, Augusta Fire Department, and Columbia County Sheriff's Office will provide the bulk of the safety guidance.

In addition to all of this, there will be a costume parade with a special performance from the Grovetown High School Band at about 11am.

The Halloween safety event is Saturday, October 28, from 10-12pm at Doctors Hospital, Parking Lot A, 3651 Wheeler Road, Augusta, GA 30909.

