Drug Take Back in Richmond County

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Drug Take Back event; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A 'Drug Take Back' event is happening this weekend.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office will be collecting expired or unwanted medications. This will take place Oct. 28th at the CVS stores located at 1520 Walton Way and 2902 Peach Orchard Rd. You can make your drop-off anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. 

