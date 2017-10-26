ACCUSTAFF Hosting Hiring Event Today - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

ACCUSTAFF Hosting Hiring Event Today

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Today, Thursday October 26th ACCU Staff is hosting  an hiring event open to the community.
The event began at 9am and will end at 1pm. It will be held at 3154 Perimeter Parkway in Building 3, Suite 3. It's a great opportunity for placement with top manufactures in Columbia County and Thomson.The company is looking for fork lifters, press brake operators, stamp machine operators and turret operators.

Three  to five  years of experience is a must.

